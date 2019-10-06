Melvin Gordon likely to split carries in season debut

Melvin Gordon's holdout concluded ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins, but he's expected to finally make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

However, Gordon is also expected to split carries with Austin Ekeler, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on GameDay Morning.

While Gordon will be playing an NFL game for the first time since Jan. 13 of this year in the Chargers' AFC Divisional loss to the Patriots, Ekeler has been excellent in filling in for Gordon.

Ekeler has 80 touches for 490 yards and six total touchdowns in four games and a two-headed threat of Gordon and Ekeler at running back bodes well for the Chargers (2-2) as they host the winless Broncos (0-4) today.