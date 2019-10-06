Injury roundup: Colts' T.Y. Hilton expected to play

It appears the Indianapolis Colts will have a key component of their offense back against the high-powered Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) is expected to play, while running back Marlon Mack (ankle) is a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In three games this season, Hilton has 20 receptions and four touchdown catches.

On the Kansas City side, running back Damien Williams (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (shoulder) should both play, according to sources.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games:

1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, though it may not be a full workload. Offensive tackle La'el Collins (back) is also expected to play, according to Rapoport.

2. Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle) is unlikely to play against the Atlanta Falcons, a source tells Rapoport.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) practiced fully on Friday, but sources tell Rapoport that he will be a game-time decision.

4. Washington Redskins wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) missed last week but has a much better chance at playing against the New England Patriots today. There is optimism that he plays, but the rookie will work out pregame to make sure, per Rapoport.

5. The Carolina Panthers' trio of questionable players -- linebacker Brian Burns (wrist), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and safety Eric Reid (ankle) -- are all expected to play, a source tells Rapoport.

6. Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is listed as questionable, and will work out pregame to determine if he can play. The rookie out of Florida Atlantic has missed the last two games but is very close to returning, according to Rapoport.