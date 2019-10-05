Roundup: OBJ fined $14K for dustup with Ravens CB

Another fine has found its way to Odell Beckham's doorstep.

The Cleveland Brown star receiver was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from his much-publicized dustup with Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey in Week 4, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

For his involvement in the scuffle, Humphrey was fined the same amount, per Pelissero.

This is Beckham's second fine of the season.

Here are other fines handed out by the league on Saturday:

1. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and defensive end Bradley Chubb were both fined for hits on Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in Week 4. Miller was fined $21,056 for roughing Minshew late in the game, per Pelissero.

Chubb was fined the same amount, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The second-year pass rusher's 2019 campaign ended after he tore his ACL in that same game.

2. A trio of Philadelphia Eagles were handed a fine of $28,075: DE Derek Barnett was penalized for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers RB Jamaal Williams, Pelissero reported. Safety Rudy Ford and tight end Zach Ertz were both fined for unnecessary roughness in the same game.

Pelissero added that, while Barnett and Ford got a lot of attention for their actions, Ertz got fined for lowering the head to initiate contact, but wasn't flagged. Ertz plans to appeal, with the thought behind it being that it appeared the defender may have initiated the contact with Ertz's shoulder.

3. Dallas Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence was fined $21,056 for a low hit on Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater, per Pelissero.

4. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was fined $10,527 for a facemask penalty against the Giants, per Pelissero. He also injured his knee on the play.

5. In a surprising turn of events, New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, whose hit landed Bills QB Josh Allen in the concussion protocol, was not fined, according to Rapoport per an informed source. Rapoport added, "It was determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop the runner (who is not defenseless), while the runner is being tackled, falling forward and down."