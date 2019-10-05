Roundup: Bills QB Allen (concussion) expected to play

Bills QB Josh Allen has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday in Tennessee against the Titans, the team announced.

Allen was knocked out of last Sunday's game after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots CB Jonathan Jones. Backup QB Matt Barkley, who finished the game for Allen in the loss to New England, was ready to start in his place against the Titans.

Allen was a limited participant in practice all week until Friday, when he practiced in full. Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday he would be comfortable starting Allen if he was cleared from the concussion protocol.

Also clearing the league's concussion protocol and expected to play for the Bills are S Dean Marlowe and FB Pat DiMarco.

Other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

1. Green Bay Packers CB Kevin King (groin) has been upgraded to questionable against the Cowboys.

2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced CB Ryan Smith was added to the 53-man roster, and LB Demone Harris was waived in a corresponding move. Smith will be eligible to play Sunday in New Orleans.

3. The Atlanta Falcons have placed punter Matt Bosher (groin) on Injured Reserve and signed P Matt Wile to the active roster. OL John Wetzel was waived.

4. The Indianapolis Colts announced CB Shakial Taylor was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. TE Hale Hentgeswas waived in a corresponding move.

5. New England Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel) and S Nate Ebner (groin) have been ruled out against the Redskins.

6. The Chicago Bears have released TE Bradley Sowell and activated QB Tyler Bray to the 53-man roster.

7. Arizona Cardinals OL Jordan Mills (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and TE Darrell Daniels was elevated from the practice squad in his place.

8. The Oakland Raiders announced that WR Marcell Ateman and G Lester Cotton Sr. have been signed to the 53-man active roster. In a corresponding move, Oakland placed OL Jordan Devey on the Reserve/Injured List.