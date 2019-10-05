Bills QB Josh Allen clears protocol, expected to play

Bills QB Josh Allen has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday in Tennessee against the Titans, the team announced.

Allen was knocked out of last Sunday's game after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots CB Jonathan Jones. Backup QB Matt Barkley, who finished the game for Allen in the loss to New England, was ready to start in his place against the Titans.

Allen was a limited participant in practice all week until Friday, when he practiced in full. Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday he would be comfortable starting Allen if he was cleared from the concussion protocol.

Also clearing the league's concussion protocol and expected to play for the Bills are S Dean Marlowe and FB Pat DiMarco.