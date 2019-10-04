Clay Matthews suffers broken jaw, out for a month

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Clay Matthews for an extended period of time.

The team announced Friday that the veteran linebacker will miss at least a month of action with a broken jaw. Matthews suffered the injury against the Seahawks on Thursday.

His recovery timeline would have him missing the next three games and be possibly available to return against the Steelers in Week 10. Los Angeles has its bye week in Week 9.

Matthews, 33, has started all five games and accumulated six sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 total tackles in his first year as a member of the Rams.

The team also announced that receiver Brandin Cooks has been placed into concussion protocol. The six-year wideout left the Seahawks game early in the fourth quarter after landing on his right shoulder as well as his head following a one-hand catch.