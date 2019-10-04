Bills QB Josh Allen still in concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol on Friday.

Allen suffered a concussion in the Bills' Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots after taking a hit to the helmet by cornerback Jonathan Jones. The second-year QB has been limited in practice this week.

While Allen remains in protocol, coach Sean McDermott added that if Allen clears before Sunday's game, he'd be comfortable starting the QB versus the Tennessee Titans, per Chris Brown of the team's official website.

Not passing through protocol Friday means the light is dimming for Allen's availability this week, but Saturday should give us a clearer picture of the QB's status. Allen must be cleared by an independent neurologist.

If Allen isn't cleared, veteran backup Matt Barkley would get the start versus the Titans.

In other Bills injury news, running back Devin Singletary (hamstring), who missed the past two games, and corner Taron Johnson (hamstring) are both questionable, per McDermott.