Raiders WRs Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson questionable

Derek Carr could be without two key targets when the Raiders take on a ferocious Chicago Bears defense.

Jon Gruden said Friday from London that wide receivers Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) are both questionable, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

If Williams, who sat out practice this week with a foot injury, can't go, it would be a massive blow for the Raiders offense against one of the top defenses in the NFL. The 27-year-old wideout has scored a TD in each game this season (4), and also leads Raiders wide receivers with 17 catches and 216 yards -- the next closest is rookie Hunter Renfrow with 11 catches for 89 yards.

Nelson continues to deal with a knee injury that kept him out last week. The speedster has four catches for 36 yards and a TD in two games played this season.

Gruden said the game plan wouldn't change if Williams and Nelson can't play Sunday in London.

"We've got running backs that can catch," he said. "We've got other receivers that are good players. We're not going to throw the ball to all the tight ends and backs because a couple guys are hurting. We've got capable players. We'll see who's available and we'll use who is available."

Regardless of Gruden's insistence, if Williams and Nelson aren't cleared to play, expect another massive dose of tight end Darren Waller, who has been the Raiders' top pass-catcher through four weeks.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Friday:

1. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game versus the Jets but offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) will play.