What we learned from Seahawks' victory over Rams

The wild, wild NFC West played host to a shootout in Seattle on Thursday night. In a back-and-forth battle, the Seattle Seahawks (4-1) laughed last as Greg Zeurlein's 44-yard game-winning field-goal attempt went wide right and the Los Angeles Rams (3-2) fell, 30-29, to kick off Week 5. Here's what we learned:

1. Fifty-nine points and five lead changes later, Thursday night's clash between the division-rival Seahawks and Rams came down to one drive and one kick. Both were botched. Up 30-29 and taking possession after an acrobatic Tedric Thompson interception, Seattle had an opportunity to close out the victory but went three-and-out against a Rams defense that used up its final two timeouts to retrieve the ball at its own 7-yard line with 1:38 to go. Needing only a field goal, Los Angeles embarked on one of its finer drives of the evening. Jared Goff hit Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett along the boundary, the latter hauling in a 28-yard catch-and-run in the middle of Seattle's defense to get the Rams into Zeurlein's field-goal range at the Seattle 30. But once the Rams reached the precipice of victory, they stumbled to defeat, thanks to some ill-advised pre-snap errors. After an incomplete first-down pass, L.A. attempted another pass to the sideline on second down. It fell incomplete, leaving the Rams with 20 seconds, two downs, no timeouts and few options to seal a win. Miscommunication and a delay-of-game penalty ensued, pushing L.A. back to the 35. On third down, Goff found Everett who ran out of bounds for a successful nine-yard catch. Out trotted Zeurlein, who less than nine months had kicked the Rams to the Super Bowl with a 58-yard overtime winner in the Superdome. Surely a 44-yard game-winner would be no sweat. Well... Greg the Leg pushed the kick right, and with it went the defending NFC champions' hopes for re-asserting their dominance in the NFC West.

2. The Russell Wilson MVP campaign marches on. Dancing around oncoming sackers, splitting defenses on scampers down the middle and launching pretty parabolas from uncomfortable arm angles, the Seahawks quarterback enjoyed a near-perfect evening at the ballpark Thursday night in what as a quintessential Wilson game. Posting the second-highest passer rating in his career (151.8), Wilson was practically perfect, averaging 11.7 yards per completion and throwing four touchdowns to four different receivers (Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, David Moore, Chris Carson). Wilson also led three lead-changing scoring drives, two of which came in the game's final 21 minutes. After the game, Pete Carroll called the effort "one of the best games I've ever seen him play." Entering Thursday's night game rocking a career-best completion percentage, passing YPA, TD-to-INT ratio, among other things, Wilson one-upped his own production against a Rams outfit that has given him fits over the years; no team had beaten, sacked and ransacked Wilson more in his career. At least for one night, Wilson can claim victory over his divisional nemesis, and on the season, superiority over damn-near every quarterback in the league, east and west of Patrick Mahomes.

3. In trying to diagnose the Rams' success under Sean McVay, the tight ends are often overlooked in favor of the nine-figure quarterback, the eight-figure running back and the three complementary wide receivers. Not on Thursday night. The Rams' tight ends got their glow-up, just by being on the field at the same time. Long a proponent of 11 personnel, McVay sent out 12 personnel early and often against Seattle, utilizing two tight ends (Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee) on 35.8 percent of offensive plays. The Rams had run just 14 plays with two tight ends entering Thursday night; they ran 15 such plays in the first half, and 24 in total. The result? An improved running game out of the gate and more explosive plays downfield for both Everett and Higbee. The two tight ends combined for 10 catches and 183 receiving yards; Everett earned the lion's share, hauling in a career-high seven catches for 136 yards, his second straight game with five-plus catches. Los Angeles even broke out two plays with three TEs on the field (with a cameo from third-year player Johnny Mundt), both of which resulted in gains of at least 27 yards. This shift in offensive philosophy might be a temporary one for McVay and Co., but if that's the case, Thursday night was one hell of a one-night stand.

