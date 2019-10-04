Week 5 bold predictions: Khalil Mack wrecks Raiders; Packers stifle Cowboys

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 5:
Khalil Mack sets career mark against old teamKhalil Mack is making a case for MVP through four weeks with 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. The Bears pass rusher has recorded five sacks in a game once in his career, back in 2015 vs. the Denver Broncos. Lining on Sunday against the team that traded him away in London, Mack goes off and sacks Derek Carr a career-high 5.5 times. If that doesn't move him up in the MVP race, I don't know what will.
DeAndre Hopkins breaks out of three-game slump against FalconsDeAndre Hopkins got off to a fast start in Week 1 with 111 receiving yards and a pair of TDs. Since then, the Texans' star receiver has failed to crack 75 receiving yards or hit pay dirt in a game. Sunday against a struggling Falcons defense, Hopkins gets back on track with at least 150 receiving yards and a pair of TDs. Welcome back!
Jimmy G's monster night vs. Cleveland improves the 49ers to 4-0Monday night's juicy matchup between the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and offseason darling Cleveland Browns will live up to the hype. The quarterback everyone will be talking about by the end of the game isn't Baker Mayfield, though -- it's Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy G's been up and down so far this season -- he's definitely not alone in that -- but he'll come out balling after the bye week. Garoppolo throws all over Cleveland's defense for 400 passing yards, three TDs and has zero picks for the first time this season, keeping the Niners undefeated heading into Week 6.
Packers' defense completely silences Cowboys fans at Jerry WorldThe Cowboys struggled offensively last week and put up a season-low 10 points in a loss to the Saints, while the Packers' defense looks to bounce back after giving up nearly as many points to the Eagles as it had in Weeks 1-3 combined. Which unit turns the tide in Week 5? It's Mike Pettine's defense. The Packers do almost the unthinkable and keep Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. out of the end zone at Jerry World.
Buccaneers receiving duo goes crazy on hostile grounds (again)Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for more than 250 receiving yards in last week's road win over the Los Angeles Rams. They repeat that performance this week against the Saints in New Orleans.