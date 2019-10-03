Bears LB Roquan Smith traveling with team to London

The likelihood that Roquan Smith will see playing time across the pond on Sunday is increasing by the day.

One week after sitting out Chicago's win over Minnesota due to unexplained "personal reasons," Smith is accompanying the Bears on their trip to London to play the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Meanwhile, the team announced Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel and guard Ted Larsen are not traveling to the United Kingdom and will not play against Oakland at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. BST).

Smith told reporters Wednesday that he "will play" Sunday and that whatever the personal reasons were that kept him out of last week's divisional clash are "behind us now."

The second-year linebacker was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

After a curious few days, it appears that the Monsters of the Midway will be storming North London in full force this weekend. Well, at least on defense; Mitchell Trubisky is still likely to sit out the proceedings with an injured left shoulder.