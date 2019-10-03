Sam Darnold: 'I feel like I'm good enough to play'

Sam Darnold continues to progress from missing action due to mononucleosis. Whether he suits up this week remains to be seen.

The New York Jets quarterback participated in practice this week and took first-team reps, but was listed as limited. He wasn't cleared for contact as of Wednesday. Darnold missed the team's Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots due to mono. The Jets had a bye last week.

"I feel like I'm good enough to play. My energy's great," Darnold said Thursday.

Darnold being cleared to face the Philadelphia Eagles depends on how tests of his spleen, which can be enlarged due to mono, come back Friday.

"It's good, I think. I don't really know," Darnold said Thursday when asked about his spleen.

The signal-caller said he's wearing customized pads to help cover his midsection. The second-year quarterback added his goal is to make sure "I don't die." Smart man.

"Football is a crazy game, but I want to make sure I'm safe," he said.

Earlier Thursday, coach Adam Gase said Darnold looked good in practice Wednesday and didn't appear to have any ill effects from the illness, which is positive news, especially considering weight loss can be one hindering factor in the equation.

"You would see a fatigue if there was one. We didn't see that yesterday," Gase said.

In order for Darnold to play this week, he must get medically cleared, and the coaching staff and front office must be comfortable putting the quarterback in harm's way.

Not dying would be great start.