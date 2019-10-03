Roundup: Rams WR Brandin Cooks exits vs. 'Hawks

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry continues to deal with a concussion.

Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that the wideout remains in concussion protocol.

Landry had a massive Week 4, generating 167 yards on eight catches in the 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, before he was knocked out of the tilt in the second-half after a crushing hit.

Landry currently sits 10th in receiving yards in the NFL with 328 through four weeks.

With the Browns playing Monday night versus the San Francisco 49ers, there is still time for Landry to get through protocol, but he could be considered questionable for the prime-time tilt versus the undefeated Niners.

If Landry can't make it back for MNF, Antonio Callaway could jump right into the fray after serving a four-game suspension, especially if Rashad Higgins isn't full-go while dealing with an ankle injury.

Landry didn't practice on Friday, nor did cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward -- each with hamstring injuries -- and linebacker Willie Harvey (shoulder) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee).

Odell Beckham (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, while Higgins was limited along with safety Morgan Burnett (quadricep), offensive tackle Christian Hubbard (foot) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring).

Here's other NFL news we're tracking Thursday:

1. Rams receiver Brandin Cooks hauled in a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter, but came down hard and was down on the field where he was attended to by the L.A. training staff. Cooks walked off the field on his own power and to the locker room.

The Los Angeles Rams inactives for Thursday night are: receiver Nsimba Webster, safety Taylor Rapp, cornerback David Long, outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo, linebacker Bryce Hager, center Coleman Shelton and offensive tackle Bobby Evans.

2. The Seattle Seahawks inactives for Thursday night are: wide receiver Gary Jennings, wide receiver John Ursua, free safety Marquise Blair, cornerback Akeem King, free safety Adrian Colbert, defensive end L.J. Collier and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.

Seahawks guard D.J. Fluker is doubtful to return on Thursday night due to a hamstring injury.

3. New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold looked good during Wednesday's practice and he took most of the first-team reps. Gase said that for Darnold to be able to play this weekend vs. the Eagles he'll need to be medically cleared and GM Joe Douglass, the medical staff and himself will need to sign off on his availability.

4. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden again declined to name a starting quarterback when talking to reporters, but signs to to point to Colt McCoy getting the start Sunday vs. the Patriots over Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Jay Gruden did not name a starting QB. Wants to see how McCoy and Keenum respond after a day of work. When we were at the field McCoy was the first QB in some of the drills. â John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2019

In other Redskins news, rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin was limited with a hamstring injury.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey sat out practice with a lingering back issue. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was limited again due to a knee injury.

6. The San Francisco 49ers re-signed veteran receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday. The Niners also placed cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve and signed Dontae Johnson to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday, while defensive end Dee Ford (quadricep), offensive tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) did not practice for the Niners.

7. The Green Bay Packers claimed linebacker Tim Williams off of waivers from the Ravens, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced. In a corresponding move, they've released tight end Evan Baylis.

8. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen again was limited in practice as he makes his way through the league's concussion protocol.

Rookie running back Devin Singletary was limited with a hamstring injury.

McDermott on Singletary's progress Thurs.: "I thought he did some good things today. We'll see where it ends up. Friday we'll know a bit more. It's all about whether a guy comes in sore the next day after getting work." #Bills â Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) October 3, 2019

9. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder), receiver Taylor Gabriel(concussion) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) all did not practice Thursday. Offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip) was limited. Kicker Eddy Pineiro (right knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith were both full participants.

Later Thursday, the Bears announced linebacker Roquan Smith would be traveling with the team, while Gabriel and offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee) will not be traveling to London and have been ruled out.

10. Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) all sat out of practice.

11. Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) were limited participants in practice Thursday. Running back Marlon Mack (ankle), receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal) and safety Clayton Geathers all did not practice.

12. Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders (quad) returned to be a full participant in Thursday's practice, as did guard Ron Leary (not injury related). Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) and linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) did not participate, while offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee), cornerback Kareem Jackson (hamstring) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (ankle) were each limited.

13. Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (hamstring), safety Nasir Adderely (hamstring), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring) and center Mike Pouncey (not injury related) did not participate in Thursday's practice. Receiver Mike Williams (back) and linebacker Thomas Davis (groin) were limited.