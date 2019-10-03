Roundup: Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry continues to deal with a concussion.

Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that the wideout remains in concussion protocol.

Landry had a massive Week 4, generating 167 yards on eight catches in the 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, before he was knocked out of the tilt in the second-half after a crushing hit.

Landry currently sits 10th in receiving yards in the NFL with 328 through four weeks.

With the Browns playing Monday night versus the San Francisco 49ers, there is still time for Landry to get through protocol, but he could be considered questionable for the prime-time tilt versus the undefeated Niners.

If Landry can't make it back for MNF, Antonio Callaway could jump right into the fray after serving a four-game suspension, especially if Rashad Higgins isn't full-go while dealing with an ankle injury.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking Thursday:

1. New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold looked good during Wednesday's practice and he took most of the first-team reps. Gase said that for Darnold to be able to play this weekend vs. the Eagles he'll need to be medically cleared and GM Joe Douglass, the medical staff and himself will need to sign off on his availability.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not expected to practice due to a lingering back issue.