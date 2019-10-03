Patriots' kicker tryouts continue with Koo, Josh Gable

The New England Patriots continue kicker workouts Thursday.

With Stephen Gostkowski landing on IR, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Pats are bringing in former Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo, and Josh Gable, who spent a minicamp with the Pats back in 2017.

Koo played four games for the Chargers in 2017, making three of six field-goal attempts and all nine of his PATs before being replaced. The 25-year-old South Korean native has had a few tryouts since but has yet to land another NFL gig.

Gable, a one-time soccer player, has no experience outside the offseason audition with the Pats, but his YouTube videos are fun to watch:

The Patriots worked out several veteran kickers Wednesday, including Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath.

The search continues for Gostkowski's replacement. Given that the Patriots are always in big games come January, whoever eventually lands the gig will have some heavy pressure on their shoulders.