Where to watch the NFL London Games in the UK

  • By Nick Pike NFL International
The 2019 NFL London Games have arrived!

If you are not at the stadium you can watch the game LIVE on Sky One or Sky Sports Action from 5pm (plus on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm) and also watch highlights on BBC One at 11:45pm.

You can also watch the game LIVE on NFL Game Pass. NFL Game Pass is the ultimate way to watch the NFL around the world and now, on more devices than ever. NFL Game Pass provides fans access to live games.

