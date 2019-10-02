Reigning Champs named official operator of NFL Flag

The National Football League has named Reigning Champs, the market leader in youth-sports experiences, the official operating partner of NFL Flag.

RC Experiences, a newly launched division of Reigning Champs, will oversee NFL Flag leagues and tournament play beginning with the operation of the NFL Flag Championships in January of 2020. Special emphasis will be placed on providing support to local leagues and participant growth, specifically among girls.

"One of our primary goals at the NFL is to continue to evolve and grow the game of football," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football Strategy. "RC Experiences will play a vital role in providing the premier flag football experience, while growing NFL Flag participation across the country. We want to thank USA Football for their work and our continued efforts to strengthen the game."

Flag football is a growing sport with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults.

NFL Flag is an NFL licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. A fun and accessible non-contact program, NFL Flag is available for girls and boys ages 5-17.

RC Experiences is the latest addition to Reigning Champs' expansive portfolio of businesses, offering a variety of data-driven products and services for youth-athletes, families, coaches and administrators. With a reach exceeding 100 million student-athletes, parents and coaches, more than 150 strategic partners and over 900 college and university clients, Reigning Champs is broadly recognized as the leader in its field.

"We believe sports have the power to transform lives," said Izell Reese, Reigning Champs Experiences' President and General Manager. "Reigning Champs has long been committed to the accessibility of sports for all athletes regardless of age, socioeconomic background, gender or race. We look forward to evolving NFL Flag into an event property that brings that vision to life, while growing participation throughout the country."

USA Football, which has operated and managed NFL FLAG since 2011, will continue to provide NFL Flag with the leading standards and best practices to advance coach and player development through its Football Development Model and body of work as the sport's National Governing Body.