Will Smith to be inducted into Saints Ring of Honor

The New Orleans Saints have announced that former defensive end Will Smith will be inducted posthumously into the club's Ring of Honor during halftime at Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

In 2016, Smith was shot and killed following a traffic accident in New Orleans. He is survived by his wife Racquel and their three children, William, Wynter, and Lisa.

Smith was a first round pick in 2004 (18th overall) and played for the Saints from 2004-13. He will join owner Tom Benson, kicker Morten Andersen, linebacker Rickey Jackson, quarterback Archie Manning and tackle William Roaf in the Ring of Honor, which was established in 2013.

As a rookie in 2004, he recorded 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles and was selected to the Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie team. Two seasons later in 2006, he led the club with 10.5 takedowns and added three forced fumbles as he powered a club defensively that reached the NFC Championship for the first time and he was selected to the Pro Bowl. In 2009, Smith started all 16 games and posted a career-high 13 sacks to rank second in the NFC, adding 77 tackles (42 solo), his first career interception, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles as New Orleans captured Super Bowl XLIV.

Overall, Smith appeared in 139 career games with 120 starts for the Saints and posted career totals of 618 tackles (363 solo), 67.5 sacks, two interceptions, 24 passes defensed, 19 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Smith's takedown total ranks fifth in club record books. Smith was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2016.