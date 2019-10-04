A glimpse at Sam Mills' immense impact on my NFL career, life

"You are the best player that the Panthers ever had."

That's what Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said to me during a video chat earlier this spring. Now, everyone who's followed me even a little bit knows I'm prideful as hell about what I accomplished over 16 seasons in the National Football League. But for the first time -- maybe ever -- I relinquished that "best" title to set the record straight that day.

"Second-best player," I told Tepper. "Sam Mills is the first."

Tepper had called to inform me that the organization's Hall of Honor was expanding and that I was going to be a member of this year's class. Well, the day has finally come. This year's inductees -- Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Wesley Walls and yours truly -- will enter the Hall of Honor during a ceremony at halftime of Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I'm honored to be a part of this group, especially because I'll be joining Mills, who meant so much to me during my career and still does to this day, in this exclusive club.

Prior to this season, which marks the organization's 25th anniversary, there were exactly three Hall of Honor members -- the team's PSL holders, who helped fund Bank of America Stadium, were inducted as a group in 2004; the franchise's first team president, Mike McCormack, a part of the expansion effort and the team's first GM, was inducted in 1997; and Mills, a former linebacker, was inducted in 1998, the season after his retirement.

Mills signed with the expansion Carolina Panthers in 1995 after nine years with the New Orleans Saints during which he was a major part of the team's famous Dome Patrol. Mills finished his playing career in Carolina in 1997, hanging up his cleats after five Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection (in his age 37 season). He joined the Panthers coaching staff as a defensive assistant the next season, and was promoted to linebackers coach a year later.

But Sam, who passed away 14 years ago, wasn't just an NFL player. Or just a coach. He was so much more than that.

I want to take you back to my rookie year in 2001. I was drafted in the third round as a wide receiver, but was primarily used as a kick and punt returner that season. Although I had success as a special teams player, it was extremely frustrating not getting the opportunity to play on offense. After practice one day about midway through the season, Sam said something to me that I'll never forget.

"They might not be giving you a chance to play receiver, but keep doing what you're doing," he told me.

Rookies are to be seen not heard, so it meant a lot for Sam, a defensive coach, to acknowledge me and my craft. He interacted with everyone in the organization and would drop little nuggets of wisdom whether you wanted to hear it or not. He wasn't my position coach, but he often gave me a look on the sideline and motioned things like, "Calm down" and "Hey, we need ya." He wasn't just coaching players. He was evaluating men and teaching all of us how to be true professionals even with the smallest gestures.

That's why the news we received around the start of the 2003 season hit us like a ton of bricks. At practice one day, Sam stood in front of our team and told us he had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer. We were stunned, and the impact of hearing the news directly from Sam was heavy. And people often forget that Mark Fields, then a linebacker for the Panthers, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease a couple weeks earlier. It was a trying season for our team, but playing for Sam and Mark brought us together.

One thing I vividly remember about that season is Sam would often come straight to practice from chemotherapy and other treatments. He wasn't always able to be on the field with us, but he was still heavily involved, and he never wanted pity or attention -- an aspect of Sam's character that longtime team chaplain Mike Bunkley witnessed over and over again.

"Cancer didn't change Sam," Mike, one of Sam's close friends, said to me during a recent conversation. "He was the same guy. That was the thing about Sam. He always said, 'I've had a good life. Don't be sad for me.' He was the type of person that would do things in a very routine way, so no one would feel sorry for him. He set the standard for manhood and set it by example."

I met Mike, who provided an atmosphere for spiritual growth for our organization, during my rookie season and we connected right away. Both from Southern California, we understood each other's backgrounds from a cultural standpoint and that opened the door for us to build a relationship. We still talk and get together often -- and of course, Sam frequently comes up.

I was lucky enough to be present for a legendary moment with Sam during that 2003 season, when he was battling cancer and we won 11 games to capture the NFC South title. We were scheduled to host the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs after being outplayed by them in a road loss a couple months earlier. They were more physical and smarter. They dismantled us in every way in our first meeting.

Prior to that playoff matchup, Sam spoke to our team in the locker room. I still get goosebumps when I think about that emotional speech, in which the Panthers' mantra "Keep Pounding" originated. Sam's message was so powerful because it went far beyond football. He delivered his words as a man who was broken physically, but at the same time, he was stronger emotionally, spiritually and mentally. We were inspired by Sam's message about never giving up no matter the obstacle, but we didn't realize our success and togetherness that season gave him energy and hope. Each person in the locker room that day felt his words to the very core, and after watching Sam pace back and forth and hearing him speak, you wanted to run through a wall for him.

After Sam's speech, when we and the Cowboys took the field, let me tell you, those dudes didn't have a shot before the ball was even kicked off. They really didn't. We beat them, 29-10, and ended up making it all the way to Super Bowl XXXVIII, with the inspiration from that speech helping to propel us forward.

Sam continued to coach the team during the 2004 season -- I missed all but one game that year with a broken ankle -- while still undergoing treatment. That spring, Sam was losing his fight physically, but his selflessness and faith never wavered.

I remember when I heard of Sam's passing like it was yesterday, in part, because it was the same day my son was born.

My wife Angie and I were relaxing before calling it a night around 11 p.m. on April 17, 2005, when our unborn son started to stir and kick. I panicked and rushed through the house getting everything ready for the hospital (though Angie had already done it). Around midnight, we headed to the hospital to welcome our third child.

Our son, Boston, came into the world around 7 a.m. on April 18. Angie and I were so happy to share the news that I called Mike. I told him of Boston's arrival and noticed that his tone wasn't quite what I expected to hear upon sharing our news.

"I'm happy for you, Steve," I remember Mike saying during that phone call. "I also want to tell you that Sam passed this morning."

It was a very difficult time, as I was extremely happy Boston was born but absolutely devastated about Sam's death. There's one thing I do know. It wasn't a coincidence that Boston's first day on Earth was Sam's last, and I am often reminded -- predominantly every April -- of Sam's influence every time I look at my son. Words like toughness and fortitude are often used to describe football players. Sam was the epitome of those words -- not as a football player, but as a man -- and I've never met another person quite like him. He was unique and is in a class of his own.

Sam's impact is felt far beyond those of us who had the fortune of knowing him. It is felt all around the Panthers organization, Charlotte and the National Football League. "Keep Pounding" isn't a phrase to be thrown around nonchalantly. It has real meaning, especially to those close to Sam. He faced hardships that are difficult to fathom and never once put himself above others.

Even in Sam's final weeks, he called Mike to share the plans he made for his own memorial. Mike, former Panthers president Mark Richardson and Sam's family held a perfect service full of soul food, 1970s music and people sharing their love and admiration for Sam.

So when I officially enter the Panthers' Hall of Honor this weekend, know that my emotions are coming from a place of pride for my own football career -- but more so, that this organization considers me worthy of being immortalized alongside one of the best men I have ever known.