NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 and Dime Defense

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in the studio to preview the Week 5 matchups! The guys start out with the biggest news of Week 5 like the Bills preparing to start Matt Barkley at quarterback and James Conner being evaluated for an ankle injury (5:00). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joined the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss the Eagles backfield, Jameis Winston, A.J. Green and more (16:03). Then, the duo previewed the Week 5 matchups by getting into the biggest questions of this week, which games are fantasy goldmines, which are fantasy wastelands and who are their favorite streamers (26:18).

