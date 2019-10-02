Roquan Smith expects to play; Trubisky likely out

Roquan Smith has returned to practice and the star linebacker said he will play Sunday against the Raiders. Mitchell Trubisky, as expected, most likely will not be available.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Smith, Chicago's standout linebacker who missed Week 4's win against the Vikings for unspecified personal reasons, would be a full-go in practice. Trubisky, who suffered a dislocated left shoulder last Sunday, is unlikely to compete in Week 5.

When interviewed by the media, Smith said he will play against Oakland and followed his coach's lead when it pertained to remaining mum on the reason for his absence.

"It was a personal reason and it's behind us now," Smith said, via the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser.

Though Smith said he would play, Nagy had earlier mentioned that his linebacker's return to practice did not exactly guarantee he would play. Nonetheless, it's a positive turn of events for the Bears.

"That's definitely a good thing," Nagy said of Smith's return.

As he has been all along regarding Smith, who was on the sideline against the Vikings, Nagy did not go into details about what the personal reasons were, even when pressed.

"I'm really not gonna get into it," Nagy reiterated. "There's some privacy to this and that's all we're asking."

Though he is not expected to play, Trubisky will make the journey to London with the rest of his Bears brethren.

In Trubisky's absence, Chase Daniel would get the start for the Bears (3-1).