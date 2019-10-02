Ex-All Pro WR Brandon Marshall launches boxing career

Few NFL players could match Brandon Marshall's physicality on the gridiron.
Time will tell if that advantage translates to a boxing ring.
The former Pro Bowl receiver is taking up a post-football career in boxing -- and taking on the biggest challengers in the sport -- according to his recent Instagram announcement.
Marshall plans to stage his first fight in May 2020 against an undisclosed opponent. Let the former star pass-catcher tell you why that'll be a can't-miss bout.
Make the Fight Stephen Espinoza @shosports â¢â¢â¢ â¢ â¢ â¢ My Twin @curtisspicejones is training @bmarshh to fight as a Heavyweight. Well, I Maybe biased in saying this but my former gym @gleasonsgym has produced many Champions and @bmarshall is no exception. I like how this feels. Like ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ , Comment ï¿½ï¿½, Tag your friends ï¿½ï¿½ __________________________________________________ #FloydMayweather #Mayweather #ConorMcGregor #MannyPacquiao #Pacquiao #CaneloAlvarez #Canelo #RyanGarcia #GervontaDavis #Boxeo #Boxing #DannyGarcia #AmirKhan #AdrienBroner #TerenceCrawford # #Usyk #AnthonyJoshua #Golovkin #DanielJacobs #ErrolSpencejr #MikeyGarcia #DeontayWilder #Loma #TysonFury #AndyRuiz #BoxingSweetScience2.0
To recap: Marshall calls out Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz and Tyson Fury in just one announcement video. Those five boxers boast a combined 150-2-2 record with 123 combined knockouts.
It's a tall task for anyone to join their ranks, let alone a 35-year-old with no previous boxing experience.
On the other hand, NFL fans have witnessed Marshall impose his will on other athletes before. Who's to say Marshall can't do it again?