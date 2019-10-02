Ex-All Pro WR Brandon Marshall launches boxing career

  • By Nick Toney
Few NFL players could match Brandon Marshall's physicality on the gridiron.

Time will tell if that advantage translates to a boxing ring.

The former Pro Bowl receiver is taking up a post-football career in boxing -- and taking on the biggest challengers in the sport -- according to his recent Instagram announcement.

Marshall plans to stage his first fight in May 2020 against an undisclosed opponent. Let the former star pass-catcher tell you why that'll be a can't-miss bout.

To recap: Marshall calls out Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz and Tyson Fury in just one announcement video. Those five boxers boast a combined 150-2-2 record with 123 combined knockouts.

It's a tall task for anyone to join their ranks, let alone a 35-year-old with no previous boxing experience.

On the other hand, NFL fans have witnessed Marshall impose his will on other athletes before. Who's to say Marshall can't do it again?

