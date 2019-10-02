Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (collarbone) limited at practice

Sidelined since the season opener with a collarbone injury, Tyreek Hill practiced on Wednesday.

The game-breaking receiver's status beyond practice today is unknown as coach Andy Reid would not say if Hill would play on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Reid said he wanted to see what happens this week in practice, beginning with Hill's first day back. Hill officially was a limited participant at practice.

In Week 1 against the Jaguars, Hill had a pair of catches for 16 yards before his early exit. Shortly after, Hill's predicted return was four to six weeks, which lines up with now as the Chiefs are preparing for Week 5 and sit at 4-0 on the season.