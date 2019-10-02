Redskins could wait until Sunday to announce QB

There's indecision in D.C.

On a conference call Wednesday with Patriots beat writers, Redskins coach Jay Gruden made it clear that there is no clarity as it relates to Washington's quarterback situation.

"We don't have one right now," Gruden answered when asked what the Redskins' QB plan was, per The Boston Globe.

As to when he'll decide whether it's first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins, longtime Redskins backup Colt McCoy or Case Keenum, who's started every game this season, Gruden indicated it might not be "until 1 p.m. on Sunday" -- aka kickoff -- that a choice is made, per The Globe.

It would seem Keenum is likely out of the mix, though, as he was at Redskins practice Wednesday with a boot on his right foot.

McCoy has the most experience in the offense, having been with Gruden in Washington since 2014. Keenum, who was acquired via offseason trade with the Broncos, has started every game and started the season with five touchdowns and no interceptions over the first two contests. However, over the last two, he's thrown two scores and four picks. Haskins is the hopeful future of the franchise and made his long-awaited debut in relief of Keenum against the Giants, but struggled woefully with three interceptions.

Though there few likely predicting an exciting game in the end between the Redskins (0-4) and visiting Patriots (4-0), there remains intrigue leading up to kickoff.