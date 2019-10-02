Roundup: Sam Darnold to take part in team drills

As the Oakland Raiders prepare for their Sunday tilt against the Chicago Bears in London, they did so on Wednesday without No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams and first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell.

Ferrell, a defensive end, is in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday, nor did Williams, who has a foot injury, Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) is going to go through team drills but has not yet been cleared for contact. Guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee) and wide reciever Josh Bellamy (shoulder) will be limited in practice.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), wideout Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), running back Trenton Cannon (hamstring), and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) will not participate but will rehab during practice.

2. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was seen doing some "light running" and "change of direction" during the portion of practice open to the media, per Art Stapleton of The Record (N.J.). Barkley currently is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, but it appears as though the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year could be back ahead of his original 4-6 week timeline.

Significant development: #NYGiants RB Saquon Barkley stretched + working with training staff during media access. Light running, change of direction. Looks very good, like himself. Not practicing, but promising sign in quest to obliterate 4-8 week timetable for high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/xim3YQxqhU â Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 2, 2019

3. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) will not practice Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew was added to the injury report with a knee injury, but it is considered minor, according to Rapoport. Minshew was limited in practice Wednesday.

4. The New England Patriots are bringing back former second-round pick Jordan Richards, a strong safety and special teamer, per Rapoport. Drafted in 2015 by the Pats, Richard most recently played for the Falcons in 2018 and was with the Raiders this past offseason.

5. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett expects wide receiver Michael Gallup to practice today. Gallup might be limited but is ready to get out there, Garrett added.