Roundup: Jets QB Sam Darnold limited at practice

As the Oakland Raiders prepare for their Sunday tilt against the Chicago Bears in London, they did so on Wednesday without No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams and first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell.

Ferrell, a defensive end, is in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday, nor did Williams, who has a foot injury, Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) went through team drills but has not yet been cleared for contact. He officially was limited at practice. Guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee) and wide reciever Josh Bellamy (shoulder) were limited, as well.

Gase indicated there was a better chance of Darnold returning, but did not commit to it.

"I like our odds better than what they've been," Gase said per ESPN. "Last week, if we would've been playing again, I would've said it's very low. I like the fact that things have looked and progressed in the right direction. But I don't know what that five percent is. There's some gray still there."

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), wideout Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), running back Trenton Cannon (hamstring), and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) did not participate.

2. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was seen doing some "light running" and "change of direction" during the portion of practice open to the media, per Art Stapleton of The Record (N.J.). Barkley currently is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, but it appears as though the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year could be back ahead of his original 4-6 week timeline.

Significant development: #NYGiants RB Saquon Barkley stretched + working with training staff during media access. Light running, change of direction. Looks very good, like himself. Not practicing, but promising sign in quest to obliterate 4-8 week timetable for high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/xim3YQxqhU â Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 2, 2019

Coach Pat Shurmur told the media that Barkley "felt good," and would not rule out the running back playing on Sunday against the Vikings.

Running back Wayne Gallman, who filled in terrifically for Barkley against the Redskins, showed up on the injury report with a neck ailment and was limited.

3. New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon (knee) was added to the injury report. He was limited at practice.

Patriots are bringing back former second-round pick Jordan Richards, a strong safety and special teamer, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Drafted in 2015 by the Pats, Richard most recently played for the Falcons in 2018 and was with the Raiders this past offseason.

4. The Minnesota Vikings listed wideout Stefon Diggs as having missed practice today for non-injury reasons, Rapoport reported. No other explanation yet available, Rapoport added.

5. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen participated in non-contact football related activities at Wednesday's practice as he makes his way through the league's concussion protocol, per the team's official website. Allen officially was listed as limited at practice.

Allen has been in the concussion protocol since he suffered a hit to the head during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Josh Allen is doing what would be considered non-contact football related activities here. This would indicate that he is in stage 4 of the 5-step return to participation protocol. The only step after this is full medical clearance. #Bills pic.twitter.com/cSrznA14O0 â Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) October 2, 2019

6. The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve with a sternoclavicular injury. The news is a disappointing turn of events for the Bengals after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Ross was expected to miss multiple games with an injured shoulder. Coach Zac Taylor told the media it was a six-to-eight-week injury and the best decision was to place him on IR to have the opportunity to return later this season.

Through four weeks, Ross was tied for 10th in the NFL in receiving yards (328) and ninth in receiving scores (3).

7. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) will not practice Wednesday, Rapoport reported.

"No, I think we're going to look at it, coach Doug Marrone said when asked if there was a timetable for Ramsey's injury. "Talking to Jalen [Ramsey] today, basically it's going to be a day-to-day type thing."

Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew was added to the injury report with a knee injury, but it is considered minor, according to Rapoport. Minshew was limited in practice Wednesday.

"I think you always have to be careful and I think that's probably the best way," Marrone said regarding Minshew. "I think we just have to do a good job and be careful. He'll be limited today. Anytime someone shows up on the injury report I think you just have to be mindful of it. I don't think he can just come out here and go, 'Everything's fine, everything's great.' I just think that we have to be careful leading up to the game."

8. Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee/shoulder), guard Zach Martin (back) were limited at practice today. Tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip) and tackle La'el Collins (back) did not participate.

9. Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill was limited at today. It was his first practice since injuring his collarbone against the Jaguars in Week 1. Coach Andy Reid wouldn't answer if Hill could play Sunday. He wants to see what happens this week in practice.

10. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said linebacker Roquan Smith will be a full-go in today's practice after dealing with "personal" issues. Nagy said confirmed quarterback Mitch Trubisky is mostly likely to miss their game against the Raiders but is considered day-to-day going forward.

11. The Los Angeles Chargers place wideout Dontrelle Inman (quad) on injured reserve.

12. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce missed practice Wednesday for personal reasons as his wife is due to give birth.

In other Eagles news, cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), wideout DeSeanJackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck) did not practice. Defense end Derek Barnett (groin) and cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) were limited.

13. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday. Receiver Damiere Byrd (hamstring) is also unlikely to play.

Kingsbury said he did not want to rush Kirk back and when asked why Kirk was still in the game during the last minute of a lopsided contest, the first-year coach said, "We need all the reps we can get, particularly with that quarterback. So those guys are going to play and play it out."

14. The Carolina Panthers had a lengthy injury report Wednesday.

Rookie left tackle Greg Little is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season after playing last week against the Texans. First-round pass rusher Brian Burns (wrist), cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), safety Eric Reid (ankle) and guard Trai Turner (ankle) all sat out practice, as well.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Curtis Samuel were given rest days.

The Panthers placed receiver Chris Hogan on injured reserve after suffering a left knee injury in the Week 4 matchup with Houston. Hogan will undergo arthroscopic surgery and is a candidate to return later this season. Carolina also claimed tackle Caleb Benenoch from New England to add offensive line depth with Little in the concussion protocol.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), running back James Conner (ankle), tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder), defensive tackle Cam Heyward (quad) and center Maurkice Pouncey did not practice Wednesday.

16. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday, but was limited. Leonard has missed the last two games. However, receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) did not practice.

17. Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett (groin), tackle Demar Dotson (calf), receiver Chris Godwin (hip) and center Ryan Jensen (back) all did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Devin White (knee) was limited.

18. Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams (toe) did not participate at practice. Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (shoulder), tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder) and tight end Jimmy Graham (not injury related) were limited.

19. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Seahawks. Safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) is doubtful.

20. The Seattle Seahawks tackle Duane Brown (biceps) and gaurd Ethan Pocic (mid back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.

21. The San Francisco 49ers promoted defensive back Marcell Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, Rapoport reports.