Nick Chubb, Jameis Winston among Players of the Week

Five of this week's recipients of Players of the Week honors played their best ball with the season on the line. Sitting at 1-2, the quintet below inspired teammates and viewers were outstanding performances to pull their clubs back to .500. Elsewhere, a linebacker from Foxborough helped keep his Patriots undefeated on the year.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after carrying Cleveland to a 40-25 victory over the divison-rival Baltimore Ravens. The second-year back rushed for 165 yards, the second-most in his career, and scored three touchdowns for the first time in the pros. Chubb's two third-quarter red-zone TD scampers put Cleveland up for good, and the back's back-breaking 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter sealed the deal. This is Chubb's first honor as a professional footballer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after lighting up the Los Angeles Rams in a 55-40 victory. Winston threw for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns in the SoCal shootout. Though he did also throw a pick-six, Winston enjoyed a 120.5 passer rating, his third 100-plus rating of the young season. This is the fifth-year signal-caller's first Offensive Player of the Week honor since Week 1, 2016 when he posted a similar stat line against the Atlanta Falcons.

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Van Noy played a vital role in shutting down the Buffalo Bills' offense in New England's 16-10 victory in a defensive battle of unbeatens. Van Noy racked up eight tackles, two sacks of Josh Allen and two forced fumbles of Allen and Matt Barkley. This is Van Noy's first NFL honor of any kind.

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after stifling the Washington Redskins' passing game in a Big Blue 24-3 romp. Coming off of one of his worst career games, Jenkins snagged two interceptions and recorded three passes defensed, including one deflection that lead to a teammate's interception. Jenkins had two picks all of last season but matched 2018's total in the fourth quarter of Week 4 alone. This is Jenkins' third Player of the Week honor and his second with Big Blue -- Special Teams in Week 2, 2016; Defensive in Week 12, 2012.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Lambo was responsible for 14 of Jacksonville's 26 points in its 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos. Lambo hit both of his extra point attempts and all four of his field goal tries, including the game-winning 33-yarder with no time remaining. This is the fifth-year kicker's first Player of the Week honor.

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Panthers rookie was responsible for 10 of Carolina's 16 points in its 16-10 victory over the Houston Texans. Slye hit all three of his field-goal attempts, including a career-long 55-yard field goal to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. This is Slye's first professional honor.