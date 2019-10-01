ATN Podcast: MNF recap; quarter pole power rankings

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler recap the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Steelers (05:09) and then get you up to speed with all of the news in the NFL. Vontaze Burfict is suspended for the season (13:37), Bradley Chubb tore his ACL (18:10) and Adam Thielen airs some frustration with his QB after Week 4 (30:01). Say it louder for the people in the back: Quarter Pole rankings are a thing if you make them one! (36:56)

Listen to the podcast below:

