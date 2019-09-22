AJ Tracey to perform first ever London Games halftime show, presented by GoUSA TV

AJ TRACEY will make history when he takes to the stage for the first-ever NFL London Games Halftime Show, presented by GoUSA TV. The British rap artist will perform at the inaugural NFL game to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

Tracey will take the stage at halftime when the Chicago Bears host the Oakland Raiders (kickoff 6:00 p.m. UK). The game will be followed by a further three regular-season NFL contests in London this year.

"We are very excited to be able to celebrate our first-ever game at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by presenting a halftime show for the first time at one of the London Games," said NFLUK Managing Director Alistair Kirkwood. "AJ Tracey is the perfect act to mark this landmark and we know it will be a spectacular show."

AJ Tracey will be performing one of his 2018 hit singles 'Lo(V/S)er', as well as his highest charting single 'Ladbroke Grove' from his self-titled debut album, which reached the third spot in the UK Album chart in February.

It has already been quite a year for the London-based rapper who has made headlines at Glastonbury and sold out his first tour date at London's iconic venue, Alexandra Palace, within an hour. Now he is set to take centre stage at the home of his beloved football team, Tottenham Hotspur.

"The NFL has struck a chord with an avid UK audience," says Tom Garzilli, Chief Marketing Officer of Brand USA. "American football continues to grow in popularity, as demonstrated by this year's sold-out London Games. The iconic halftime show presented by GoUSA TV will immerse fans in the sports entertainment culture of the USA. Our destination partners at Las Vegas, Cincinnati, North Carolina, and Houston will continue to spotlight uniquely American sports traditions throughout the subsequent games. We hope these experiences will inspire UK travelers to visit the United States and experience these destinations first-hand."

The Bears-Raiders game will air live on Sky Sports Action in the UK, with highlights on BBC Two, and on FOX in the US.

The London Games Series continues on October 13, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers. The action then heads to Wembley Stadium on October 27, when the Los Angeles Rams, fresh from their Super Bowl appearance last season, will host the Cincinnati Bengals. The series will finish on November 3, with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on their divisional rival Houston Texans.

About GoUSA TV

Because every place has a story. Imagine a channel that features a constant source of authentic, compelling, and entertaining travel stories from across the USA. GoUSA TV is the premier destination to discover all the possibilities the USA has to offer told from the diverse perspectives of real people. Welcome to GoUSA TV.

GoUSA TV is presented by Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, and is available for download on your iOS or Android phone or on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.