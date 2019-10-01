Kitchens 'moving on' after Ravens' Humphrey post

The Sunday scuffle between Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey continues to burn internet wattage in Cleveland and Baltimore.

The skirmish in Sunday's victory by the Browns didn't lead to ejections, but there had been plenty of angst between the division rivals since.

After the game, Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens fumed about what he saw as Humphrey choking Beckham, noting he planned to talk to the league about the issue.

Tuesday, the Ravens' website told their side of the story in a post titled "Marlon Humphrey Didn't Choke Odell Beckham Jr.," which included a video of the play in question.

Kitchens was asked during his media availability Tuesday about the lingering issue, and the Ravens website's response, but was mostly mum on the topic.

His back-and-forth with the Cleveland media:

On Ravens' article:

"Did you see the video? That's my response. We're moving on to San Francisco."

Did you talk to the NFL about this?

"I did talk to them, and I'll keep that between me and the league."

On Odell:

"We talked, and I got an understanding moving forward. I will compliment Odell for this -- in that instance, he did an excellent job of not retaliating so I will say that. I thought he was in some positions out there -- difficult situations out there. But I thought he handled it fairly well."

On punches being thrown:

"You saw the video."

On Ravens' post:

"Doesn't matter to me what they do. I don't care."

Surely this kerfuffle won't be a talking point when the rivals meet for the rematch in Cleveland in Week 16 (#Sarcasm).