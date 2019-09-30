Eagles swap Johnathan Cyprien for Falcons' Duke Riley

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Monday

Veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien will head to Atlanta, along with a seventh-round pick in 2020, in exchange for third-year linebacker Duke Riley and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Cyprien, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in August after missing all of the 2018 season as a member of the Titans with a torn ACL. Cyprien appeared in all four of Philly's games this season, seeing primarily special team snaps.

After seeing just one defensive snap in each of the first three games, Cyprien played 12 snaps against the Packers in Week 4, in the wake of the team's defensive back ranks being ravaged by injuries.

Riley, 25, has also been primarily featured on special teams for the Falcons this season. He did not see any playing time against the Titans in Week 4.