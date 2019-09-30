 

 

 

Who is the Week 4 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

In Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES


Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

The quarterback completed 19 of 33 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 97.2 passer rating in the Jaguars' 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

The wide receiver registered three receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 24-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

The running back tallied 108 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 29 receiving) in the Raiders' 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Connelly, New York Giants

The rookie linebacker recorded five tackles, one sack and one interception in the Giants' 24-3 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The kicker connected on two field goal attempts, including a 58-yarder, and made a franchise-record seven extra point attempts in the Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0