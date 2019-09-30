Who is the Week 4 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars The quarterback completed 19 of 33 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 97.2 passer rating in the Jaguars' 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans The wide receiver registered three receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 24-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders The running back tallied 108 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 29 receiving) in the Raiders' 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Connelly, New York Giants The rookie linebacker recorded five tackles, one sack and one interception in the Giants' 24-3 victory over the Washington Redskins.