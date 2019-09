Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66 and only joined by Eddie Spaghetti behind the glass as we approach the end of Week 4. Shek and Spaghetti try to figure out who are the actual good teams that could contend with the Chiefs and Patriots and what is the defining narrative of the season thus far (6:09). The guys round out the show with the Food Block sponsored by Bon & Viv spiked seltzer (37:00).

Listen to the podcast below:

