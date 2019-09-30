Paul Allen to be inducted into Seahawks' Ring of Honor

Former Seahawks chairman Paul Allen will be added to the team's Ring of Honor on Thursday, Oct. 3 prior to Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The late owner passed away in Oct. 2018 at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Allen will be the 12th member inducted into the Ring of Honor. He'll join an elite group of Seahawks greats: Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy and Walter Jones.

"The Seahawks and the 12s are part of what makes Seattle such an exciting city and fantastic community, and the community and the fans were at the forefront of Paul's mind when he purchased the Seahawks," Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a statement. "This Ring of Honor induction celebrates Paul's legacy and the impact he made on not only the Seahawks organization, but the entire Pacific Northwest. It is fitting that he is the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. He was the proudest 12 of all."

The ceremony will commence at 4:50 p.m. PT and Allen's name will be unveiled on the suite level inside the stadium. Jody Allen will raise the 12 Flag to honor her brother. Mercer Island Marching Band will also perform a Paul Allen tribute at halftime, which will include a mix of his favorite songs.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997. During his ownership, Seattle reached the postseason 13 times, won nine division titles and played in three Super Bowls -- winning Super Bowl XLVIII.