Cardinals cut safety D.J. Swearinger after four games

D.J. Swearinger's reunion tour in Arizona has been cut short.

The Cardinals released the veteran safety Monday after just four games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. This marks the fourth time Swearinger has been released in his seven-year career and second time in nine months.

He played 100 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps through Week 4's loss to the Seahawks and compiled 29 tackles while allowing three touchdowns. Swearinger was claimed off waivers by Arizona last December after he'd been cut by the Redskins for making critical remarks about defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

The 2013 second-round pick was previously waived by the Texans and Buccaneers. He signed a three-year contract with Washington in 2017 following a strong year-plus stint with the Cardinals.