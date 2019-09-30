Texans signing 16-year veteran safety Mike Adams

Mike Adams's NFL career isn't over.

The Texans are signing the veteran safety, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Adams reportedly worked out with the team over the weekend. The 38-year-old defensive back can add depth to a Houston secondary that's been hit with injuries at safety.

The Texans have been carrying just four safeties, with starters Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson landing on the injury report last week. The pair played in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, and Reid tallied 10 tackles.

Adams spent the past two seasons in Carolina and had been a full-time starter since 2014 before going unsigned this offseason. He recorded 75 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss in 2018. Houston will mark the sixth team for the 16th-year vet. He broke into the league with the 49ers in 2004 as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware.