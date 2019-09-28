Thomas Cook Ticketing Update

All emails from those who purchased tickets via Thomas Cook for the Chicago Bears-Oakland Raiders game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have now been verified by NFL UK, meaning customers are eligible to re-purchase. tickets.

A Ticketmaster representative will be in touch with all those ticket purchasers over the next 48 hours. If you have not heard back by 2:00 p.m. UK time on Wednesday (October 2), please send an email to TCRaiders@nfl.com.

Emails from those who purchased for Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13 are currently being verified.