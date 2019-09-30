Sean McVay: Loss to Bucs 'wakeup call for everybody'

The Los Angeles Rams put up 518 total net yards of offense, scored 40 points, and yet lost at home Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 55-40.

Jared Goff threw for 517 yards, the second-most passing yards in a single game in Rams history, on 45-of-68 passing. The 68 attempts were the third-most in NFL history. He became the third QB with 500-plus yards passing in a loss, joining Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford. Goff also turned the ball over four times (three INTs, fumble) including the game-sealing fumble.

The defense, which had carried the Rams early this season couldn't slow Jameis Winston and the Bucs' attack, which racked up 464 yards, and the QB tossed four TD passes.

The Rams also committed 13 penalties for 105 yards.

"It's really a wakeup call for everybody," coach Sean McVay said of the loss, via the L.A. Times.

Goff put up yards, but at times those felt like empty calories. A Marcus Peters pick-six in the fourth quarter pulled the Rams within one score, giving them a shot to steal a win. With the ball and a chance to tie late, Goff fumbled on a Shaquil Barrett sack, and former Ram Ndamukong Suh rumbled for the game-sealing score.

"A lot of things that we've got to look at and get figured out, get fixed," McVay said, "and that's exactly what we will do."

McVay called 70 dropbacks Sunday, with Todd Gurley rushing just five times for 16 yards and two touchdowns. The star back did get more involved in the passing game in Week 4, catching seven of 11 targets for 54 yards.

For as choppy as the Rams' offense was Sunday, the defense was more exasperated at the inability to slow Winston. The former No. 1 overall selection picked apart the Rams' secondary with a bevy of mid-range and deep shots. Winston completed 28 of 41 passes for 385 yards, four touchdowns and an INT. Receiver Chris Godwin caught 12 of 14 passes for 172 yards and two scores, and Mike Evans added a 67-yard bomb TD.

"Burn the film, quite honestly," safety Eric Weddle said. "Burn it and move on."

With a Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams don't have time to dwell on their miscues Sunday.

"You throw your pity party and you're right back to work," reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald said. "You got to get over it -- it's a short week."