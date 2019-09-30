SASH first artist for NFL 'Songs of the Season' series

SASH's song "What Would A Champion Do?" has been selected as the inaugural tune for the NFL Inspire Change Songs of the Season series, the league and Roc Nation announced. The song was featured throughout Sunday's Week 4 games on CBS, FOX and NBC and during pregame and postgame shows. It will also be included in ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.

Songs of the Season is a season-long initiative that will highlight emerging artists and superstars from all genres. The series showcases musicians that will create and deliver a song to utilized in all NFL promotions each month throughout the season. The songs will debut during game broadcasts before being made available for digital streaming.

SASH, a 19-year-old from New York City, is a self-taught guitarist. He executive produced most of his upcoming debut EP, 'Not A Formula.'

"To see 'What Would A Champion Do?' being used at the highest level is incredible, especially as an independent artist. This entire song was made by just me and my little brother -- that's as independent as it gets, and I think it's important to see independent artists reach this sort of platform," SASH said via a press release. "I've been inspired by music all my life, and the reason I make music is to inspire others. Having the opportunity through Inspire Change to give back to the community with my music is a really special thing."

All proceeds from Songs of the Season will support Inspire Change grant recipients as part of the league's social justice initiative, which focuses on education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.