Mitchell Trubisky hurts left shoulder in win over Vikes

The Chicago Bears had to play the majority of a 16-6 win over their division rival Minnesota Vikings without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury on the Bears' first drive of the game on a scramble. The team ruled him out of the game shortly after and Trubisky was later seen on the Chicago sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Bears coach Matt Nagy had no substantial update on Trubisky's status after the game. Nagy confirmed that Trubisky is dealing with an injured shoulder and he should know more about the severity in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The QB was dragged down and fell awkwardly on his arm on the first-quarter play. He was evaluated on the sideline and taken to the locker room.

Trubisky fumbled on the play and the Vikings recovered, but a defensive penalty negated the botch.

Veteran signal-caller Chase Daniel took over for the Bears and led an opening-drive touchdown, culminated by a TD pass to Tarik Cohen to take a 7-0 lead. Daniel finished the game 22 of 30 for 195 yards with the aforementioned touchdown.

In other Bears news, Nagy did not provide more information on linebacker Roquan Smith, who was inactive due to a personal matter.