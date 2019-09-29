Brian Billick inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor

Brian Billick was honored during halftime of the Browns-Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore by being inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor.

A product of the Dennis Green coaching tree, Billick spent his entire head coaching career in Baltimore, where he became the Ravens' second head coach since the franchise moved from Cleveland. During his nine-year tenure from 1999-2007, Billick won Super Bowl XXXV in his second season, amassed a record of 85-67, reached the playoffs four times with a record of 5-3 in the postseason and led the Ravens to their best regular season record (13-3) in 2006.

Billick, 65, retired from coaching after his stint in Baltimore and went on to become a successful analyst for various networks including NFL Network.

Congrats to Coach Brian Billick for being inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor! pic.twitter.com/trhK3zN488 â Andrew Groover (@APGroover) September 29, 2019

Now forever immortalized in Baltimore with his name on the M&T Bank Stadium facade, Billick donned a purple sport coat during the induction. Billick joins Ed Reed (2015), Todd Heap (2014), Ray Lewis (2013), Jamal Lewis (2012), Matt Stover (2011), Jonathan Ogden (2008), Peter Boulware (2006), Michael McCrary (2004) and owner Art Modell (2003) in the Ring of Honor.

Next year, the Ravens will induct Haloti Ngata, who retired this past offseason.