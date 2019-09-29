Frank Gore becomes 4th RB with 15,000 yards

In an NFL world rife with uncertainty, Frank Gore is a reliability running for 15 years strong now.

In an AFC East showdown for first place on Sunday morning, Gore became the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 15,000 yards. The Bills running back surpassed the milestone barrier in fine fashion as he busted loose for a 41-yard gain up the middle against the Patriots.

Gore's run to the 15,000-yard club put him in all-time great company with Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269). He's on track to run past Sanders later this season.

In his first season with the Bills, Gore has played for four franchises, including the 49ers, Colts and Dolphins.

At halftime of Sunday's game, Gore, whose load has increased with rookie Devin Singletary sideline, had nine carries for 88 yards.

As certain as Sunday mornings, Gore keeps churning out the yards.