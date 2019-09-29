Redskins rookie WR Terry McLaurin out vs. Giants

The Washington Redskins will take on the New York Giants without No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Redskins' rookie receiver was officially ruled out Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Through three weeks, the third-round pick out of Ohio State has been the Redskins' most consistent receiving threat. Boasting the ability to blaze deep and make catches in tight spaces, McLaurin has been Case Keenum's favorite target, especially in the red zone.

Entering Week 4, McLaurin leads all rookies in receptions (16) and receiving TDs (three) and ranks second in receiving yards (257).

Sans McLaurin, receivers Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn and tight end Vernon Davis should play bigger roles in Washington's pass game versus a weak Giants secondary.

The Redskins' offense will also be without starting guard Brandon Scherff due to an ankle injury.