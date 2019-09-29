Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) aiming for early return

Perhaps there is good news on the horizon for the New York Giants.

A week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Giants' memorable rally past the Buccaneers, running back Saquon Barkley is telling people he can beat the timetable for recovery, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reports.

The initial timetable set for Barkley's recovery was four to six weeks, though Jones added the training staff will make sure the second-season running back is using enough caution in his road to recovery.

On Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Barkley would not need surgery, news that came to fruition following an appointment with noted specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Barkley was injured during the Giants' 32-31 comeback win over the Buccaneers in Week 3. The victory grabbed headlines in Gotham and beyond as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones turned in a riveting debut, but it also produced a memorable moment in which Barkley, with a boot on his injured leg and crutches, hobbled in celebration off the field.

If all goes to the standout running back's plan, he'll be back on the field causing celebration sooner rather than later.