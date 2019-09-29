Injuries: Lions' Matthew Stafford will play vs. Chiefs

It appears the Detroit Lions will have their star quarterback in a pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after all.

Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Stafford was a late addition to the injury report with a hip injury.

In three games this season, Stafford is averaging 277 yards per game and has six touchdown passes.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) will have a much harder time getting on the field while cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is a true game-time decision.

In a battle of unbeaten division leaders, the Lions lead the NFC North at 2-0-1 while the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West at 3-0.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:

1. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills, but his snaps will hinge on how he feels. Meanwhile, running back Rex Burkhead (foot) is a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.

2. Bills running back Devin Singletary returned to practice with his hamstring injury this week, but the likelihood is that it's another week until he plays. He may participate in a pregame routine, but he's not expected to play against the Patriots, per Rapoport.

3. Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams (knee) was a late addition to the injury report, but a source said he's expected to play against the Browns, according to Rapoport. Tight end Mark Andrews (foot) is also listed as questionable, but coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence he'd play, too.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey made the trip to Denver with his teammates, but due to his back injury is not a sure thing to play against the Broncos, a source tells Rapoport. The plan is for him to warm up and listen to his body to determine if he's ready.

5. Barring a setback in pregame warmups, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) is expected to make his season debut against the Cowboys, per Rapoport. His return would be a big lift for the defense.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip) missed practice time this week, but a source tells Rapoport that the plan is for him to tough it out and play against the Rams in Los Angeles today. The versatile wideout was listed as questionable on the injury report.

7. Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) popped up on the injury report late in the week, but it's just a minor ailment, according to a source. He's a game-time decision, but the team is optimistic he will play against the New York Giants. The Redskins considered dressing three quarterbacks, but heading into today's game, the plan is to start Case Keenum, have rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup and make Colt McCoy inactive, according to Rapoport.

8. The Cleveland Browns will likely face the Ravens without their top two cornerbacks -- Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are both expected to be out, sources tell Rapoport.