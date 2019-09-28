Rams' Aaron Donald: 'I've got to get myself going'

When you're the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, teams are going to game plan to stop you.

So far, the Rams are undefeated, but Aaron Donald has relatively been held in check, having tallied his first and only sack in Week 3 against the Browns.

There's plenty of ways to reason Donald's slump in production, but it matters not to the Rams' dynamic defensive tackle as he aims to produce regardless of the circumstances.

"When plays present themselves, I can't miss 'em. I got to make 'em," Donald said via the L.A. Times' Gary Klein. "So it's good to have one, but I've got to get myself going.

"I'm trying to produce a little bit more."

While Donald's numbers have waned, the Rams have not. They've generated eight sacks through three games with Clay Mathews having picked up a team-high four.

In addition to his team producing a pass rush and wins, Donald's sack-light start really shouldn't draw too much worry when considering history.

Last year, Donald had 20.5 sacks, the greatest total by an interior lineman in NFL history. And through the first three games of 2018, Donald had no sacks. So, he's actually on a better pace than he was during his record-breaking, havoc-wreaking 2018 campaign.

A slow start in the sack department is actually rather standard. In four of his previous five seasons, Donald has had one or no sacks (one in 2014, 2017; zero in 2016 and 2018) through his first three games. Donald's 2015 season was the only one yet that stands out with a sensational start as he tallied 3.5 sacks over his first three contests.

There's likely no reason to panic, as Donald is likely to be back to his devastating ways in no time -- perhaps Sunday against the Buccaneers.

"It's going to eventually open me back up," Donald said of his teammates excelling in one-on-ones. "As long as somebody's making the plays, and making 'em pay for it, we're going to be fine."