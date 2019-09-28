Bengals' Tyler Boyd looking to stay hot at 'home'

With the absence of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, along with John Ross, has made himself at home leading the Bengals receiving corps.

On Monday night at Heinz Field against the Steelers, Boyd is looking to maintain his hot start when he returns home for Cincy's AFC North away game.

"All my family still supports me. They are going to rock my jersey, but they are still going to cheer a little bit for the Steelers," Boyd, a Pennsylvania native, said via the Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon. "But, as long as they've got my support, that's all that matters to me."

A standout at Clairton High in Pennsylvania before going on to star at Pitt, Boyd is back in the Keystone State. While the Bengals play once a season in Pittsburgh, Boyd returns for just the second time since Cincinnati drafted him in the 2016 second round out of Pitt. And the 24-year-old wideout plans to make the most of his Monday night homecoming.

"I'm excited because I haven't played on that field the past two years, and for me to finally get out there and show the people where I'm from how good of a player I still am is going to mean a lot," Boyd said. "It's Monday night and no one wants to put nothing bad on TV, so I'm going to go out and play my tail off."

Though the Bengals remain winless at 0-3, Boyd's start is the finest of his career. His 24 catches for 250 yards are each career-bests through the season's initial three weeks.

In his first and thus far only return to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers, Boyd collected six catches for 78 yards in just his second NFL game in 2016.

Still searching for his first touchdown catch of the season, Boyd's 24 catches and 33 targets are team-highs. He's done his best with the opportunity to step up and that's what he intends to do when he finds himself in the familiar setting of Pittsburgh on Monday.

"I just want to take advantage of all my opportunities," Boyd said. "Whenever the ball comes I want to be that guy and make that play as much and as often as I can."