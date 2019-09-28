NFL, NFLRA come to seven-year CBA agreement

A seven-year collective bargaining agreement has been reached by the NFL Referees Association and the NFL, the league announced on Saturday.

With the current contract set to conclude on in May of 2020, the new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The deal came via unanimous approval from the NFLRA Board of Directors and was ratified by a vote of NFLRA membership earlier Saturday.

"This agreement solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. "We will continue working together to provide fans, players and coaches with officiating performance that meets the highest standards demanded by the game."

Compensation and benefits, along with training and bringing along officials are areas handled by the the NFL-NFLRA CBA.

"It was a mutual and cooperative effort that took over a year and a half, and the outcome is seven years of certainty for the league and our officials," said NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green. "We appreciate Troy Vincent and his staff for recognizing that working together to find solutions is the best course of action to reach a long-term agreement."