Week 4 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 4 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 13 Sunday games.

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Panthers: OUT: QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Marquis Haynes (elbow), LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (groin), DE Kawann Short (shoulder).

Texans: OUT: T Seantrel Henderson (illness); QUESTIONABLE: DE Charles Omenihu (knee).

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Browns: OUT: T Kendall Lamm (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Morgan Burnett (quadricep), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (foot), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring).

Ravens: OUT: LB Otaro Alaka (hamstring), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Brynden Trawick (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring).

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Cowboys: OUT: DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Luke Gifford (ankle).

Saints: OUT: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), C Will Clapp (hand), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DT Sheldon Rankins (Achilles).

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Jaguars: OUT: LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), TE Josh Oliver (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (not injury related, back).

Broncos: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), T Ja'Wuan James (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), RB Andy Janovich (pectoral), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring), LB Joseph Jones (triceps), DE Derek Wolfe (ankle).

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

Chiefs: OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), RB Damien Williams (knee).

Lions: OUT: DT Mike Daniels (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (chest), DE Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), QB Matthew Stafford (hip).

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Chargers: OUT: K Michael Badgley (right groin), TE Virgil Green (groin), TE Hunter Henry (knee), RB Justin Jackson (calf), WR Mike Williams (back); DOUBTFUL: WR Travis Benjamin (hip); QUESTIONABLE: CB Casey Hayward (back), LB Drue Tranquill (ankle).

Dolphins: OUT: WR Allen Hurns (concussion), CB Jomal Wiltz (groin); QUESTIONABLE: T Jesse Davis (elbow), LB Trent Harris (foot), S Reshad Jones (ankle), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf).

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Vikings: OUT: LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), G Josh Kline (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow).

Bears: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), DT Bilal Nichols (hand); QUESTIONABLE: TE Trey Burton (groin), DT Akiem Hicks (knee), G Kyle Long (hip), K Eddy Pineiro (right knee).

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Bennett (shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Nate Ebner (groin), WR Julian Edelman (chest), LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), T Marshall Newhouse (illness).

Bills: OUT: TE Tyler Kroft (ankle), LB Corey Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Maurice Alexander (knee), G Jon Feliciano (neck), WR Robert Foster (groin), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), C Spencer Long (ankle), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), RB Devin Singletary (hamstring).

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Raiders: OUT: WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (ankle, knee), C Jordan Devey (groin).

Colts: OUT: S Malik Hooker (knee), LB Darius Leonard (concussion), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle); DOUBTFUL: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck), DE Jabaal Sheard (knee).

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: C Ethan Pocic (back); QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), DT Quinton Jefferson (hip), RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring), CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring).

Cardinals: OUT: WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), S Charles Washington (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DT Miles Brown (shoulder), G Lamont Gaillard (knee), P Andy Lee (right hip).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Buccaneers: OUT: CB Jamel Dean (ankle), LB Devin White (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T Demar Dotson (calf), WR Chris Godwin (hip), C Ryan Jensen (back).

Rams: No players listed.

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Titans: OUT: G Kevin Pamphile (knee).

Falcons: OUT: RB Kenjon Barner (concussion, knee).

Washington Redskins at New York Giants

Redskins: OUT: TE Jordan Reed (concussion), C Chase Roullier (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (ankle).

Giants: OUT: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Tae Davis (concussion), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring).