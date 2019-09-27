Matthew Stafford (hip) lands on Lions injury report

Suddenly, there is a chink in the armor of one of the NFL's ironmen.

A hip injury has landed Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the injury report and has him questionable to start his 132nd straight game on Sunday when the Lions host the Chiefs in a marquee matchup of unbeaten squads.

In Friday's practice, Stafford was limited and the 31-year-old who reportedly played last season with a broken back now has a questionable designation.

Stafford has made 131 straight starts, which is sixth all-time for consecutive starts by a quarterback and third among active QBs (Philip Rivers, 211; Matt Ryan, 150).

So far this season, Stafford has performed well in leading the Lions to a 2-0-1 beginning and first place in the NFC North, a reign that began when the Packers lost on Thursday. Stafford (67-of-107 completions) has thrown for 831 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford hasn't missed a game since the second season of his career in 2010, when he played in only three games due to a shoulder injury. Following surgery, Stafford returned and earned 2011 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year.